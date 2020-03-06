Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) Shares Bought by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) by 84.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 132,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 60,819 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned about 0.22% of Taubman Centers worth $4,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TCO. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Taubman Centers during the first quarter worth about $37,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taubman Centers during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Taubman Centers by 197.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Taubman Centers by 415.6% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 8,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 6,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Taubman Centers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $323,000. 99.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Taubman Centers alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cfra raised shares of Taubman Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Taubman Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Taubman Centers from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Taubman Centers from $33.00 to $52.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Taubman Centers from $29.50 to $52.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

TCO opened at $52.29 on Friday. Taubman Centers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.24 and a 12-month high of $54.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89 and a beta of -0.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.29.

Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.76). The business had revenue of $176.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.20 million. Taubman Centers had a negative return on equity of 94.55% and a net margin of 33.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Taubman Centers, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taubman Centers Profile

Taubman Centers is an S&P MidCap 400 Real Estate Investment Trust engaged in the ownership, management and/or leasing of 26 regional, super-regional and outlet shopping centers in the U.S. and Asia and one under development. Taubman's U.S.-owned properties are the most productive in the publicly held U.S.

See Also: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Taubman Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taubman Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.