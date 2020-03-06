7,487 Shares in Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) Bought by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEG. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 67.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 634.7% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Leggett & Platt in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Leggett & Platt in the third quarter valued at approximately $120,000. 72.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LEG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Leggett & Platt in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, CJS Securities lowered shares of Leggett & Platt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. Leggett & Platt has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.50.

Shares of NYSE LEG opened at $38.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Leggett & Platt, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.35 and a fifty-two week high of $55.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.26. The firm has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.21.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 7.02%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Leggett & Platt, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.26%.

Leggett & Platt Profile

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Residential Products, Furniture Products, Industrial Products, and Specialized Products. The Residential Products segment offers innersprings, wire forms, and machines to shape wire into various types of springs; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions, and geo components.

