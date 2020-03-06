KBC Group NV Grows Stake in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM)

KBC Group NV lifted its position in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,104 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,298 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned about 0.09% of Sanderson Farms worth $3,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 359,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,777,000 after purchasing an additional 58,097 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in Sanderson Farms by 170.5% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 181,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,425,000 after buying an additional 114,228 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sanderson Farms by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 141,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,941,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Sanderson Farms by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 114,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,263,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Sanderson Farms by 81.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 90,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,703,000 after acquiring an additional 40,712 shares during the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Buckingham Research reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target (down from $180.00) on shares of Sanderson Farms in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet cut shares of Sanderson Farms from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Sanderson Farms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Stephens lowered their target price on Sanderson Farms from $180.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $175.00 price target (up from $145.00) on shares of Sanderson Farms in a research note on Friday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sanderson Farms currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAFM opened at $126.23 on Friday. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.17 and a twelve month high of $179.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 88.27 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $139.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.85.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.70). Sanderson Farms had a return on equity of 2.47% and a net margin of 0.92%. The business had revenue of $823.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $802.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.82) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 28th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 27th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.00%.

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

