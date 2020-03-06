24,500 Shares in Healthcare Merger Corp. (OTCMKTS:HCCOU) Bought by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Merger Corp. (OTCMKTS:HCCOU) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 24,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Merger in the fourth quarter worth $259,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC acquired a new position in Healthcare Merger during the fourth quarter worth $518,000. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in Healthcare Merger in the fourth quarter valued at $518,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Healthcare Merger in the fourth quarter valued at $673,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Healthcare Merger during the 4th quarter worth about $776,000.

Get Healthcare Merger alerts:

HCCOU opened at $10.70 on Friday. Healthcare Merger Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.14 and a 52-week high of $11.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.63.

Healthcare Merger Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCCOU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthcare Merger Corp. (OTCMKTS:HCCOU).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Merger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Merger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.