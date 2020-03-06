KBC Group NV Lowers Position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

KBC Group NV decreased its position in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 147,390 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 14,988 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in The Western Union were worth $3,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Western Union in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. American National Bank purchased a new stake in The Western Union during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in The Western Union by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,777 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. Global Financial Private Capital Inc acquired a new stake in The Western Union during the fourth quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Western Union by 106.3% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,692 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 2,418 shares in the last quarter.

WU opened at $22.38 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.28. The Western Union Company has a 52-week low of $17.52 and a 52-week high of $28.44. The company has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.99.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The credit services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.05). The Western Union had a negative return on equity of 737.30% and a net margin of 20.00%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Western Union Company will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. This is a boost from The Western Union’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. The Western Union’s payout ratio is presently 46.24%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WU shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of The Western Union in a research report on Monday, January 20th. ValuEngine cut The Western Union from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Western Union from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Guggenheim cut The Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on The Western Union in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Western Union currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.81.

In related news, CFO Rajesh K. Agrawal sold 24,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total transaction of $661,457.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 331,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,943,325.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Caroline Tsai sold 2,417 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.87, for a total transaction of $64,944.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,487,523.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

