CI Investments Inc. Invests $356,000 in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR)

CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,608 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1,650.0% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $116,000. 63.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ARWR. S&P Equity Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price target (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 29th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.71.

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total value of $6,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,048,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,286,170. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Patrick O’brien sold 14,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $879,255.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 267,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,076,448.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 210,551 shares of company stock valued at $12,965,939 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ARWR opened at $35.59 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 6.89 and a quick ratio of 6.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.15 and a beta of 1.98. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52-week low of $17.27 and a 52-week high of $73.72.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.07). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 32.56% and a return on equity of 18.21%. The company had revenue of $29.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.63 million. On average, analysts predict that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline include ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3 to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-ENaC to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; and ARO-HIF2 for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

Featured Article: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.