CI Investments Inc. Invests $400,000 in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT)

CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,749 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 113.0% during the 4th quarter. Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,274,000 after acquiring an additional 11,300 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 264,707 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,260,000 after purchasing an additional 37,847 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at about $263,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in Fortinet by 140.3% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,927 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares during the period. Finally, Cognios Capital LLC acquired a new position in Fortinet in the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. 71.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Shares of FTNT stock opened at $104.00 on Friday. Fortinet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $68.87 and a fifty-two week high of $121.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $114.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.32, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.18.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $614.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.89 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 15.14% and a return on equity of 27.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fortinet Inc will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 11,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.78, for a total value of $1,317,819.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,461.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 26,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.05, for a total value of $2,845,109.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,186,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $656,061,357. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,046 shares of company stock worth $4,517,963 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FTNT shares. Cfra increased their price target on Fortinet from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. BidaskClub cut Fortinet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Fortinet from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $109.00 target price (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.48.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

Further Reading: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.