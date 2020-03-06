KBC Group NV Acquires 7,660 Shares of EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) by 17.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,660 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned 0.24% of EnPro Industries worth $3,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 15.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 4,365 shares during the last quarter. Miles Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $232,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 107,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,160,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 8.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 61,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,245,000 after acquiring an additional 4,713 shares during the period. Finally, Paradice Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in EnPro Industries by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 773,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,085,000 after purchasing an additional 8,801 shares during the period. 92.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EnPro Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of EnPro Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

Shares of NYSE:NPO opened at $50.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.83 and a 200-day moving average of $64.67. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.91 and a 12 month high of $75.73.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $286.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.70 million. EnPro Industries had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 2.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is an increase from EnPro Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.81%.

EnPro Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered industrial products worldwide. The company's Sealing Products segment offers metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; flange sealing and isolation products; pipeline casing spacers/isolators; casing end seals; and modular sealing systems for sealing pipeline penetrations.

