CI Investments Inc. Has $430,000 Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER)

CI Investments Inc. cut its position in Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) by 35.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,308 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,492 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its stake in Teradyne by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 17,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in Teradyne by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in Teradyne by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 14,987 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 4.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Teradyne by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 14,743 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Teradyne from $90.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Cowen increased their price target on Teradyne from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Teradyne from $68.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “negative” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Teradyne from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Teradyne has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.00.

In related news, insider Gregory Stephen Smith sold 7,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.01, for a total value of $525,109.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,040 shares in the company, valued at $3,105,110.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Brad Robbins sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.65, for a total transaction of $581,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 125,190 shares of company stock valued at $8,776,159. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE TER opened at $60.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 4.10. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.00 and a 52-week high of $81.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.27. The stock has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $654.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.95 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 23.50%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a positive change from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.09%.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

