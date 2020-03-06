KBC Group NV Has $3.33 Million Stock Position in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT)

KBC Group NV raised its position in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT) by 48.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 341,219 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,163 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO were worth $3,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GVO Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,136,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 133.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,172,086 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813,478 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 4.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,847,810 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $296,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,186 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,716,936 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $47,878,000 after buying an additional 1,197,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polunin Capital Partners Ltd acquired a new position in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO during the fourth quarter worth $11,289,000. 31.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MBT stock opened at $9.81 on Friday. Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO has a twelve month low of $7.39 and a twelve month high of $11.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.90. The company has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.33.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MBT. Zacks Investment Research raised Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

About Mobil'nye Telesistemy PAO

Public Joint-Stock Company Mobile TeleSystems provides telecommunication services in Russia, Ukraine, Turkmenistan, and Armenia. It operates through three segments: Russia Convergent, Moscow Fixed Line, and Ukraine. The company offers voice and data transmission; Internet access; pay TV; and various value added services, including big data, Internet of Things, cloud, financial, and e-commerce services through wireless and fixed lines, as well as sells equipment, accessories, and software.

