CI Investments Inc. Takes Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 9,923 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,809 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 793 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 30.2% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in PulteGroup by 0.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 82,774 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,025,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in PulteGroup by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 9,349 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks cut PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on PulteGroup from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised PulteGroup from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.32.

In related news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 13,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.70, for a total transaction of $617,887.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 71,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,333,586.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Bill Pulte sold 20,198 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total value of $812,161.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PHM opened at $42.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.30. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.24 and a 12 month high of $47.37.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 9.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 13.75%.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.