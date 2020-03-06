CI Investments Inc. Sells 141 Shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

CI Investments Inc. trimmed its position in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,234 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 141 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UTX. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in United Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $224,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of United Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UTX opened at $126.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.26. United Technologies Co. has a one year low of $121.48 and a one year high of $158.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $149.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.56.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $19.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.34 billion. United Technologies had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that United Technologies Co. will post 8.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.735 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. United Technologies’s payout ratio is 35.59%.

A number of analysts recently commented on UTX shares. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on United Technologies from $177.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark assumed coverage on United Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $186.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on United Technologies from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.00.

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

