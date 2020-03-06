5,011 Shares in Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR) Bought by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 5,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WTR. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aqua America by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 8,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Aqua America by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 416,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,622 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Aqua America by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 3,483 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Aqua America by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 57,968 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,599,000 after acquiring an additional 6,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beck Bode LLC bought a new position in Aqua America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,004,000. 66.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Bank of America downgraded Aqua America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Shares of WTR opened at $48.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.21, a PEG ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.32. Aqua America Inc has a twelve month low of $34.21 and a twelve month high of $52.58. The company has a quick ratio of 6.14, a current ratio of 6.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.56.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.2343 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Aqua America’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

About Aqua America

Aqua America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through third-party.

