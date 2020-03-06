Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Invests $690,000 in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 13,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $690,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in National Beverage by 7.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in National Beverage by 78.9% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after acquiring an additional 19,736 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in National Beverage in the third quarter valued at $379,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in National Beverage by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in National Beverage in the 3rd quarter valued at about $543,000. 34.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ FIZZ opened at $42.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.24 and a 200-day moving average of $46.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 3.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.70, a P/E/G ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.22. National Beverage Corp. has a 52-week low of $38.28 and a 52-week high of $70.10.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $223.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.63 million. National Beverage had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 33.70%. National Beverage’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that National Beverage Corp. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of National Beverage from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Cfra cut National Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised National Beverage from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine raised National Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised National Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.03.

National Beverage Profile

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, LaCroix NiCola, Shasta Sparkling Water, the Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

