CI Investments Inc. Has $238,000 Stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB)

CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 800.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 801 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Biogen during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in Biogen during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in Biogen by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 119 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in Biogen by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 85.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $389.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $319.36.

NASDAQ BIIB opened at $317.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $309.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $276.39. The company has a market capitalization of $57.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Biogen Inc has a 12 month low of $215.77 and a 12 month high of $374.99.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The biotechnology company reported $8.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.02 by $0.32. Biogen had a return on equity of 46.51% and a net margin of 40.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.99 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Biogen Inc will post 32.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biogen announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Saturday, December 21st that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the biotechnology company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

