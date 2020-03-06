CI Investments Inc. Takes $410,000 Position in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,727 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in MKS Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $4,459,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in MKS Instruments by 160.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,959 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 4,285 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in MKS Instruments by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 2,960 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in MKS Instruments by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 30,324 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after acquiring an additional 4,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alhambra Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the 4th quarter worth $293,000. 96.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MKS Instruments stock opened at $99.41 on Friday. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.47 and a 1-year high of $122.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 4.51 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 38.98 and a beta of 1.44.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm had revenue of $500.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. MKS Instruments’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is 17.70%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MKSI shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on MKS Instruments from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price target on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on MKS Instruments from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.44.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vacuum and Analysis, and Light and Motion. The Vacuum and Analysis segment offers analytical and control solutions, including gas analyzers, automation control products, I/O modules, automation software, and precision machined components and electromechanical assemblies; direct and indirect pressure measurement and integrated process solutions; and materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems to provide customers with control capabilities that are optimized for a given application.

