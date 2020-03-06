CI Investments Inc. Invests $416,000 in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC)

CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Marriott Vacations Worldwide news, CEO Stephen P. Weisz sold 44,907 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.20, for a total value of $5,532,542.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 305,241 shares in the company, valued at $37,605,691.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP James H. Iv Hunter sold 12,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $1,587,013.22. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 69,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,841,220.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,444 shares of company stock valued at $9,079,591. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VAC stock opened at $90.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $118.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.09. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp has a 52 week low of $82.43 and a 52 week high of $131.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 29.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.89.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by ($0.15). Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 3.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Analysts anticipate that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.66%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on VAC shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.43.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton, Westin, Hyatt Residence Club brands, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands. The company operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

