CI Investments Inc. Invests $405,000 in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CPRT. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Copart by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 22,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in shares of Copart by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 11,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Copart in the 4th quarter worth $5,872,000. Global Financial Private Capital Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Copart in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Copart by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 10,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Copart news, Director Steven D. Cohan sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.14, for a total transaction of $7,371,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,371,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 81,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.84, for a total value of $7,807,797.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 211,467 shares of company stock valued at $19,945,497 over the last three months. Insiders own 14.34% of the company’s stock.

CPRT opened at $83.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.20 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $97.43 and a 200 day moving average of $87.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.13. Copart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.54 and a fifty-two week high of $104.88.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The business services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.65. The business had revenue of $575.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.09 million. Copart had a net margin of 32.95% and a return on equity of 32.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CPRT shares. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Copart from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Copart from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. BidaskClub upgraded Copart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Copart from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.60.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

