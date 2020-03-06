CI Investments Inc. Reduces Position in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

CI Investments Inc. trimmed its stake in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 89.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 249 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,169 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Alleghany were worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alleghany by 117.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 37 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Alleghany in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new stake in Alleghany in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Alleghany by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 83 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alleghany in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director William K. Lavin sold 1,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $778.34, for a total value of $790,793.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,026,019.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.44% of the company’s stock.

Alleghany stock opened at $699.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 0.69. Alleghany Co. has a 1 year low of $600.23 and a 1 year high of $847.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $789.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $781.73.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The insurance provider reported ($6.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.86 by ($14.95). The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter. Alleghany had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 87.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($4.35) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Alleghany Co. will post 40.7 EPS for the current year.

Y has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities increased their price target on Alleghany from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alleghany from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $824.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Saturday, November 16th. ValuEngine raised Alleghany from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Alleghany from $900.00 to $915.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $675.00.

Alleghany Company Profile

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

