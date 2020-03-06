CI Investments Inc. Grows Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,580 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in HP were worth $423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HPQ. Icahn Carl C purchased a new stake in HP in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,190,124,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in HP by 36.1% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 43,357,950 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $813,980,000 after buying an additional 11,505,770 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in HP by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,474,119 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $379,643,000 after acquiring an additional 751,296 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HP by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,316,790 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $355,860,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163,067 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of HP by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,571,997 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $196,705,000 after acquiring an additional 639,322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HPQ opened at $21.54 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.90 and its 200 day moving average is $19.77. HP Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.93 and a 1 year high of $23.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.36.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The computer maker reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. HP had a negative return on equity of 261.23% and a net margin of 5.16%. The business had revenue of $14.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be given a $0.1762 dividend. This is a positive change from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.25%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HPQ. Loop Capital raised HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of HP in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price target (up from $21.00) on shares of HP in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of HP in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. HP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.27.

In related news, insider Christoph Schell sold 42,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total value of $855,651.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 144,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,892,233.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tracy S. Keogh sold 121,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $2,800,549.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 448,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,308,025. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

