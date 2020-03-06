RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Shares Sold by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 981 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RNR. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in RenaissanceRe in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 193.1% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in RenaissanceRe during the third quarter valued at $135,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe in the fourth quarter valued at about $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.35% of the company’s stock.

RenaissanceRe stock opened at $175.76 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $189.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $141.00 and a 52-week high of $202.68.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $517.15 million. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 17.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 15.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. This is a positive change from RenaissanceRe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.90%.

RNR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $192.00 price target for the company. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Buckingham Research boosted their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on RenaissanceRe from $188.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut RenaissanceRe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. RenaissanceRe presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.67.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including earthquakes, hurricanes, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

