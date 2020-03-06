CI Investments Inc. Purchases Shares of 8,438 Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK)

Posted by on Mar 6th, 2020

CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 8,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEAK. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter worth $41,000.

In other Healthpeak Properties news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.13 per share, for a total transaction of $96,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:PEAK opened at $34.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.02. Healthpeak Properties has a 52-week low of $28.86 and a 52-week high of $37.93.

Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $531.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.80 million.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Thursday, February 13th.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Senior Housing and Medical Office, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

Featured Article: Why are percentage decliners important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK)

