CI Investments Inc. Invests $394,000 in Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RETA)

CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RETA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 1,603.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 1,533.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Reata Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $200,000. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $320.00 price target (up from $314.00) on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $283.00 price objective (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $241.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $333.00 target price (up from $308.00) on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Reata Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:RETA opened at $200.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $212.48 and its 200 day moving average is $170.17. Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1 year low of $70.00 and a 1 year high of $257.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.39 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 3.49.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($5.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.21) by ($3.70). Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 766.88% and a negative net margin of 1,094.28%. The business had revenue of $2.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.86) EPS. Reata Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 68.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -8.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Jason Douglas Wilson sold 10,000 shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.26, for a total transaction of $2,032,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,350 shares in the company, valued at $3,526,561. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Elaine Castellanos sold 2,000 shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.32, for a total transaction of $388,640.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,331,810.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 34.40% of the company’s stock.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (Bard) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; and omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Friedreich's ataxia It is also developing RTA 901, which completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of orphan neurological indications; and RORgT Inhibitors that are in the preclinical development phase for the potential treatment of a range of autoimmune, inflammatory, and fibrotic diseases.

