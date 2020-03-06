AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. cut its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 19.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,828 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 915 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,878,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,402,142,000 after purchasing an additional 324,493 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 28,913,963 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,115,032,000 after acquiring an additional 338,283 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,224,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,103,005,000 after acquiring an additional 203,881 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.7% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 24,601,983 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $930,939,000 after acquiring an additional 878,967 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in AT&T by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,518,287 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $528,295,000 after purchasing an additional 166,945 shares in the last quarter. 55.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $37.18 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.76. The stock has a market cap of $266.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $29.74 and a one year high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 7.67%. The company had revenue of $46.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on AT&T in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Moffett Nathanson cut AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. UBS Group raised their target price on AT&T from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, HSBC cut AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.03.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.81 per share, for a total transaction of $3,781,000.00. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

