Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Has $690,000 Stock Holdings in United States Cellular Corp (NYSE:USM)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. cut its position in United States Cellular Corp (NYSE:USM) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,057 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 3,449 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in United States Cellular were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in United States Cellular in the 4th quarter valued at $513,000. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in shares of United States Cellular during the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of United States Cellular during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,151,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 109.4% during the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 10,848 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 5,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 166,132 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,019,000 after buying an additional 12,998 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of United States Cellular in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup cut their price target on United States Cellular from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United States Cellular currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.58.

USM opened at $29.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.08. United States Cellular Corp has a 1 year low of $28.00 and a 1 year high of $51.21.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. United States Cellular had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 3.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United States Cellular Corp will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers postpaid and prepaid service plans with voice, messaging, and data usage option services; and smartphone messaging, data, and Internet services, which allow the customer to access the Web and social network sites, e-mail, text, picture, and video messaging, as well as to utilize GPS navigation, and browse and download various applications.

