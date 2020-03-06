CI Investments Inc. Purchases Shares of 10,199 Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX)

CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,199 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its holdings in Xerox by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,275 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xerox by 682.4% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 3,427 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 2,989 shares in the last quarter. GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xerox during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $149,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xerox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $170,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Xerox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $178,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Xerox stock opened at $31.66 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.23. Xerox Corp has a one year low of $27.25 and a one year high of $39.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.77.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.22. Xerox had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 14.81%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Xerox Corp will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 27th. Xerox’s payout ratio is 28.17%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on XRX. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Xerox from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of Xerox from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Xerox from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Xerox to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.20.

About Xerox

Xerox Corporation designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions worldwide. It offers intelligent workplace services, including managed print services; digitization services; and digital solutions, such as workflow automation, personalization and communication software, and content management.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Xerox (NYSE:XRX)

