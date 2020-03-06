CI Investments Inc. Takes $402,000 Position in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN)

Posted by on Mar 6th, 2020

CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Global Payments by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 38,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 405,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,028,000 after purchasing an additional 73,400 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC grew its position in Global Payments by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 81,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,937,000 after purchasing an additional 7,330 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc increased its stake in Global Payments by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 319,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Athena Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Global Payments during the 4th quarter valued at $266,000. 87.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Global Payments news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total value of $170,917.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,010,811. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.70, for a total value of $116,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,150,095.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,753 shares of company stock worth $1,318,855. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of GPN stock opened at $185.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $58.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.00. Global Payments Inc has a 52 week low of $128.12 and a 52 week high of $209.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $198.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $177.93.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.11. Global Payments had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 125.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This is a boost from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 13.31%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GPN shares. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine raised Global Payments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Global Payments from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Wedbush raised their target price on Global Payments from $185.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Cfra lifted their target price on Global Payments from $184.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.42.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

