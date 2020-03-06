CI Investments Inc. Invests $389,000 in Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF)

CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,913 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. World Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 7,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 2.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,175 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,117 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Tiffany & Co. by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 560 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Tiffany & Co. by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,797 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Tiffany & Co. alerts:

TIF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Tiffany & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 6th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Tiffany & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Cowen downgraded shares of Tiffany & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded shares of Tiffany & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research report on Friday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tiffany & Co. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.17.

Shares of NYSE TIF opened at $133.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.16 billion, a PE ratio of 29.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $134.05 and a 200-day moving average of $116.94. Tiffany & Co. has a 52-week low of $78.60 and a 52-week high of $134.42.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Tiffany & Co. had a net margin of 12.41% and a return on equity of 16.98%. Tiffany & Co.’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Tiffany & Co. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. Tiffany & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.22%.

About Tiffany & Co.

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, eyewear, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

Recommended Story: 52-Week Highs and Lows



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF).

Receive News & Ratings for Tiffany & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tiffany & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.