CI Investments Inc. Boosts Holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG)

CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,710 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 493,540 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,992,000 after buying an additional 147,870 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 164,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,015,000 after acquiring an additional 51,700 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC increased its position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 175.6% during the fourth quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 263,867 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,035,000 after acquiring an additional 168,126 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 268,950 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,344,000 after acquiring an additional 42,163 shares during the period. Finally, Cognios Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 750.7% during the fourth quarter. Cognios Capital LLC now owns 36,701 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,229,000 after acquiring an additional 32,387 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HIG shares. Citigroup started coverage on Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Argus raised Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Buckingham Research downgraded Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Hartford Financial Services Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.50.

Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $51.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.43. Hartford Financial Services Group Inc has a 12-month low of $47.50 and a 12-month high of $62.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hartford Financial Services Group Inc will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. This is an increase from Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 23.01%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, marine, livestock, liability, and umbrella coverages; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages.

