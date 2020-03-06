3,266 Shares in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Bought by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,266 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SGEN. State Street Corp increased its stake in Seattle Genetics by 3.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,292,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $281,154,000 after acquiring an additional 123,424 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Seattle Genetics by 116.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,511,717 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $172,729,000 after purchasing an additional 812,103 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Seattle Genetics by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,092,861 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $124,870,000 after purchasing an additional 166,782 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Seattle Genetics by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 730,989 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,426,000 after purchasing an additional 66,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Seattle Genetics by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 667,826 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,032,000 after buying an additional 113,663 shares in the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SGEN opened at $118.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -121.23 and a beta of 1.72. Seattle Genetics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.90 and a fifty-two week high of $124.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.52.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $289.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.21 million. Seattle Genetics had a negative return on equity of 13.99% and a negative net margin of 17.31%. The business’s revenue was up 66.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.75) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Seattle Genetics, Inc. will post -2.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on SGEN shares. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on shares of Seattle Genetics from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Seattle Genetics from $87.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Seattle Genetics in a report on Monday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.33.

In other Seattle Genetics news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 28,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.32, for a total value of $3,169,503.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Roger D. Dansey sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.07, for a total transaction of $228,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 87,766 shares of company stock worth $9,963,287. 33.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.

