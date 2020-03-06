CI Investments Inc. Sells 215 Shares of Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

CI Investments Inc. trimmed its position in Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Nasdaq by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,679,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $738,508,000 after purchasing an additional 62,962 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,258,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $563,208,000 after buying an additional 103,610 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,809,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $193,783,000 after buying an additional 14,897 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,243,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,208,000 after buying an additional 7,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 952,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,031,000 after buying an additional 13,027 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $114.10 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.85. Nasdaq Inc has a fifty-two week low of $82.22 and a fifty-two week high of $120.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.68.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $646.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.65 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Nasdaq Inc will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.60%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NDAQ shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. BidaskClub raised Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Nasdaq in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Nasdaq has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.75.

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

