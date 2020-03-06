CI Investments Inc. Has $172,000 Stake in Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST)

CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,494 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 611 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vistra Energy were worth $172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vistra Energy in the third quarter worth about $35,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vistra Energy by 128.8% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Vistra Energy by 126.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its position in shares of Vistra Energy by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Vistra Energy by 362.3% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 4,445 shares during the period. 94.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vistra Energy alerts:

VST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Vistra Energy in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vistra Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Vistra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Vistra Energy in a report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Vistra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.60.

VST opened at $20.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Vistra Energy Corp has a 1 year low of $18.75 and a 1 year high of $27.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.62.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. This is a positive change from Vistra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. Vistra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.15%.

Vistra Energy Profile

Vistra Energy Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated power business in Texas. The company operates through Wholesale Generation and Retail Electricity segments. The Wholesale Generation segment engages in the electricity generation, wholesale energy sales and purchases, commodity risk management, fuel production, and fuel logistics management activities.

See Also: Rule of 72

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST).

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.