CI Investments Inc. Purchases Shares of 3,584 TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD)

CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,584 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in TopBuild in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of TopBuild during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its position in shares of TopBuild by 114.0% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 702 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. 91.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other TopBuild news, COO Robert M. Buck sold 20,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.70, for a total transaction of $2,155,354.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,026,123.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Steven P. Raia sold 11,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.65, for a total value of $1,223,358.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,791 shares in the company, valued at $1,443,228.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BLD opened at $110.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. TopBuild Corp has a twelve month low of $60.67 and a twelve month high of $125.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $114.57 and its 200-day moving average is $104.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.87.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $662.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $675.96 million. TopBuild had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 16.56%. TopBuild’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that TopBuild Corp will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BLD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zelman & Associates lowered shares of TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of TopBuild from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark started coverage on shares of TopBuild in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $134.00 price target for the company. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $122.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of TopBuild in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.38.

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation, distribution, and sale of insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, fireproofing and firestopping products, shower enclosures, closet shelves, accessories, and other building products; and residential insulation services.

