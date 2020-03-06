American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) Shares Sold by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. lessened its position in shares of American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 434 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AIG. BB&T Corp lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 12,270 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in American International Group by 4.4% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 84,785 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,723,000 after buying an additional 3,575 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in American International Group in the third quarter valued at $111,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in American International Group by 4.3% in the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 14,346 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principle Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in American International Group in the third quarter valued at $264,000. 93.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AIG opened at $40.65 on Friday. American International Group Inc has a 1-year low of $40.18 and a 1-year high of $58.66. The stock has a market cap of $37.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.51.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The insurance provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $12.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 6.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.63) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that American International Group Inc will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.89%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of American International Group in a report on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup initiated coverage on American International Group in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded American International Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of American International Group in a research report on Sunday, February 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded American International Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.09.

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

