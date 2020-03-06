CI Investments Inc. Takes $395,000 Position in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI)

CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,529 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Msci by 700.0% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Msci in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Msci during the third quarter worth $34,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Msci by 285.7% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Msci by 92.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Msci from $285.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $324.00 price target (up previously from $262.00) on shares of Msci in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Msci from $255.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Msci from $270.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Msci from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $340.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Msci currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.78.

Shares of NYSE MSCI opened at $300.89 on Friday. Msci Inc has a fifty-two week low of $179.45 and a fifty-two week high of $335.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.66 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $297.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $255.85.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $406.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.15 million. Msci had a net margin of 36.18% and a negative return on equity of 285.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Msci Inc will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Msci’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.24%.

In related news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of Msci stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.56, for a total transaction of $743,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 300,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,508,428.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Msci Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

