Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) Shares Sold by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 94.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,107 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 38,897 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Progressive by 562.0% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in Progressive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in Progressive by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in Progressive by 225.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 650 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Progressive by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 879 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PGR stock opened at $80.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Progressive Corp has a fifty-two week low of $67.94 and a fifty-two week high of $84.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.02. The stock has a market cap of $47.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.67.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. Progressive had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 30.98%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Progressive Corp will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.95%.

PGR has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Progressive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Progressive from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Buckingham Research cut their target price on Progressive from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Raymond James cut Progressive from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Progressive in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Progressive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.57.

In related news, insider John Jo Murphy sold 7,922 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.70, for a total transaction of $583,851.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,648,521.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 3,687 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total transaction of $271,068.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,750,916.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,203 shares of company stock valued at $1,865,255. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

