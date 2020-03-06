Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Shares Sold by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. trimmed its position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 88.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,339 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,399 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 969.1% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 20,981 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,056,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,145,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 141,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,539,000 after purchasing an additional 38,104 shares in the last quarter. 90.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Stacey E. Zengel sold 938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.36, for a total transaction of $162,611.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin D. Williams sold 9,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.35, for a total transaction of $1,581,959.55. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,100 shares in the company, valued at $4,367,835. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of JKHY stock opened at $164.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.77. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.22 and a 1-year high of $174.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.23.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.05. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 19.37% and a net margin of 17.27%. The firm had revenue of $419.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This is an increase from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.86%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $128.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded Jack Henry & Associates from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.14.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

