CI Investments Inc. Makes New Investment in PropTech Acquisition Corporation (OTCMKTS:PTACU)

CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in PropTech Acquisition Corporation (OTCMKTS:PTACU) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 24,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PTACU. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of PropTech Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in PropTech Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $122,000. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PropTech Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $512,000. Vertex One Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PropTech Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $1,548,000. Finally, Myriad Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in PropTech Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $2,064,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PTACU opened at $10.62 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.51. PropTech Acquisition Corporation has a 1-year low of $10.08 and a 1-year high of $10.70.

PropTech Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, and similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

