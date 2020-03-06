CI Investments Inc. Trims Stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

CI Investments Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 47.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,700 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.5% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,100,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,600,000 after acquiring an additional 70,970 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,132,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,539,000 after purchasing an additional 10,891 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 21,329.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 835,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,373,000 after purchasing an additional 831,849 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 477,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,632,000 after purchasing an additional 18,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QV Investors Inc. raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 398,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,036,000 after purchasing an additional 57,320 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.21% of the company’s stock.

NVO stock opened at $62.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $46.47 and a 52-week high of $64.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.41.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 73.70% and a net margin of 31.95%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 30th will be issued a $0.7874 dividend. This is a boost from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 27th. This represents a yield of 1.4%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is 26.02%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Pareto Securities lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Barclays upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.85.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes Care and Obesity, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes Care and Obesity segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral anti-diabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

