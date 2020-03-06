CI Investments Inc. Makes New $330,000 Investment in Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC)

CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 8,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 410.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,909,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536,120 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in Bausch Health Companies by 2,337.6% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,124,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078,698 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,019,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,524,000 after purchasing an additional 266,143 shares during the last quarter. Academy Capital Management Inc. TX lifted its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Academy Capital Management Inc. TX now owns 712,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,707,000 after purchasing an additional 135,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Bausch Health Companies by 43.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 550,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,032,000 after buying an additional 168,125 shares in the last quarter. 62.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BHC. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Wolfe Research downgraded Bausch Health Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bausch Health Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.65.

BHC stock opened at $22.45 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.70. The company has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.42, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.00. Bausch Health Companies Inc has a 52-week low of $18.72 and a 52-week high of $31.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.71, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a positive return on equity of 68.06% and a negative net margin of 20.79%. Bausch Health Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bausch Health Companies Inc will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bausch Health Companies Profile

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

