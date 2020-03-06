CI Investments Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Century Communities Inc (NYSE:CCS)

CI Investments Inc. lowered its stake in Century Communities Inc (NYSE:CCS) by 49.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,223 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,100 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Century Communities were worth $143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Century Communities in the third quarter worth $49,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Century Communities in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Century Communities in the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Century Communities by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,511 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Century Communities by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 7,684 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CCS shares. ValuEngine upgraded Century Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Wedbush cut Century Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Century Communities from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Century Communities has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.13.

CCS stock opened at $34.81 on Friday. Century Communities Inc has a fifty-two week low of $21.95 and a fifty-two week high of $39.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 0.82.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The construction company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.23. Century Communities had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 4.46%. The firm had revenue of $775.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Century Communities Inc will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Century Communities, Inc engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in metropolitan areas in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Nevada, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, and Washington.

