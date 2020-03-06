CI Investments Inc. Invests $364,000 in Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE:LAD)

CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE:LAD) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LAD. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 109.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lithia Motors in the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Lithia Motors by 185.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQ Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Lithia Motors in the 3rd quarter worth about $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lithia Motors stock opened at $114.98 on Friday. Lithia Motors Inc has a 12 month low of $85.01 and a 12 month high of $165.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 9.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.17.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.97 by ($0.02). Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 2.14%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Lithia Motors Inc will post 12.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is 10.20%.

LAD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Buckingham Research upgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $144.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Lithia Motors from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.33.

In other news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 255 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.15, for a total value of $30,383.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,852.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lithia Motors, Inc operates automotive franchises, and retails new and used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It sells new and used cars, replacement parts, vehicle service contracts, vehicle protection products, and credit insurance products; provides vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint, and repair services; and arranges related financing.

