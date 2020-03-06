12,638 Shares in Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC) Purchased by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Arconic by 147.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Arconic by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Arconic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arconic by 813.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,142 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 2,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Arconic in the fourth quarter worth $124,000. 83.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Arconic news, EVP Katherine H. Ramundo sold 32,733 shares of Arconic stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.57, for a total transaction of $1,000,647.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,766,499.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on ARNC shares. Argus upgraded shares of Arconic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Arconic from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Longbow Research cut Arconic from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Arconic in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Arconic from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arconic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.30.

Shares of ARNC stock opened at $26.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a PE ratio of 25.97 and a beta of 1.47. Arconic Inc has a 1 year low of $18.03 and a 1 year high of $34.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. Arconic had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 3.31%. Arconic’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Arconic Inc will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. Arconic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.79%.

Arconic Company Profile

Arconic Inc engineers, manufactures, and sells lightweight metals worldwide. The company operate in three segments: Engineered Products and Solutions, Global Rolled Products, and Transportation and Construction Solutions. The Engineered Products and Solutions segment produces and sells fastening systems and seamless rolled rings; investment castings, including airfoils and forged jet engine components; and extruded, machined, and formed aircraft parts for aerospace (commercial and defense), industrial, commercial transportation, and power generation end markets.

