KBC Group NV Decreases Stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

KBC Group NV lessened its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 34.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,335 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 23,993 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $4,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,404,880 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $262,156,000 after purchasing an additional 366,909 shares during the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth about $25,594,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its stake in Darden Restaurants by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 210,491 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $22,946,000 after acquiring an additional 78,516 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 276,098 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,518,000 after acquiring an additional 78,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc increased its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 237,510 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,887,000 after acquiring an additional 75,073 shares in the last quarter. 88.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Charles M. Sonsteby bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $112.26 per share, with a total value of $168,390.00. Also, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 791 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.32, for a total value of $89,636.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $680,146.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE DRI opened at $87.95 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $114.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.38 and a twelve month high of $128.41. The company has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.50.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 32.25% and a net margin of 7.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on DRI shares. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Friday, December 27th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Darden Restaurants from $128.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price target (down previously from $140.00) on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Darden Restaurants in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.50.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

