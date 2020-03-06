Korea Investment CORP Sells 44,803 Shares of Fanhua Inc (NASDAQ:FANH)

Korea Investment CORP lowered its stake in shares of Fanhua Inc (NASDAQ:FANH) by 25.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 131,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 44,803 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.20% of Fanhua worth $3,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FANH. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fanhua by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 584,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,181,000 after purchasing an additional 133,440 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Fanhua by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 315,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,199,000 after purchasing an additional 19,631 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Fanhua by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 93,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after purchasing an additional 6,581 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Fanhua during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,750,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Fanhua during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $692,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Fanhua alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FANH opened at $20.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.52. Fanhua Inc has a twelve month low of $19.98 and a twelve month high of $35.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 1.47.

FANH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Fanhua from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fanhua from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Fanhua from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fanhua currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

About Fanhua

Fanhua Inc distributes insurance products in China. It operates through two segments, Insurance Agency and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment provides property and casualty insurance products, including automobile, individual accident, travel, disability income, commercial property, construction, and other property and casualty products; and life insurance products, such as individual health, individual whole life, individual term life, individual endowment life, and individual annuity, as well as group life and participating insurance products.

Featured Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Fanhua Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fanhua and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.