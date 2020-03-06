KBC Group NV Has $4.80 Million Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

KBC Group NV cut its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,209 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,780 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $4,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Busey Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 450 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 85.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ROST opened at $101.69 on Friday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.31 and a 12-month high of $124.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $39.20 billion, a PE ratio of 22.11, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.71.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 50.41% and a net margin of 10.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.27%.

ROST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Ross Stores from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Ross Stores from to in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Ross Stores from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Ross Stores in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 target price on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.13.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

