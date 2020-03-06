ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Sold by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP decreased its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,900 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $4,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 113.1% in the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OKE opened at $68.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.86. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.13 and a 1-year high of $78.48.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 20.27% and a net margin of 12.58%. ONEOK’s revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 27th were given a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 24th. This is an increase from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.44%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 121.82%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on ONEOK from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Mizuho raised their price objective on ONEOK from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Wolfe Research downgraded ONEOK from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.95.

In other news, Director Mark W. Helderman purchased 6,094 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $73.36 per share, for a total transaction of $447,055.84. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

