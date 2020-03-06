Korea Investment CORP Purchases 13,200 Shares of J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Korea Investment CORP raised its position in J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 197.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 13,200 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in J B Hunt Transport Services were worth $2,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 1,601.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,687,633 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $182,146,000 after buying an additional 1,588,432 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 580,327 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $67,771,000 after acquiring an additional 9,726 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 97.4% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 506,116 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,104,000 after acquiring an additional 249,666 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in J B Hunt Transport Services by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 343,221 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,081,000 after purchasing an additional 4,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in J B Hunt Transport Services by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 303,541 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,587,000 after purchasing an additional 11,828 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JBHT opened at $93.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.11. J B Hunt Transport Services Inc has a twelve month low of $83.64 and a twelve month high of $122.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $109.21 and a 200-day moving average of $112.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. J B Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 25.65% and a net margin of 5.99%. J B Hunt Transport Services’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that J B Hunt Transport Services Inc will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. This is an increase from J B Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. J B Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.09%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on JBHT. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on J B Hunt Transport Services from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Raymond James raised shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. J B Hunt Transport Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.00.

In other news, CFO David G. Mee sold 4,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.30, for a total value of $545,896.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 108,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,418,695. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Terrence D. Matthews sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.19, for a total value of $973,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,752,245.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

