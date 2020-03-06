Korea Investment CORP Has $2.81 Million Stock Position in Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF)

Korea Investment CORP trimmed its position in Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF) by 36.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 35,500 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $2,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FNF. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 104.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 3,228.0% in the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the period. 82.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.29.

Shares of NYSE:FNF opened at $42.70 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 1.00. Fidelity National Financial Inc has a 12-month low of $33.94 and a 12-month high of $49.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 12.54%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial Inc will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 38.94%.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates in Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

