United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) Shares Sold by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP cut its stake in United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) by 37.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,984 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 25,800 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in United Continental were worth $3,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UAL. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Continental by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,102,745 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $97,494,000 after buying an additional 21,240 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in United Continental during the third quarter worth $210,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in United Continental by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 255,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $22,471,000 after acquiring an additional 23,265 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its stake in United Continental by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 113,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in United Continental during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 96.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Continental alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ UAL opened at $51.59 on Friday. United Continental Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $50.93 and a twelve month high of $96.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.45 billion, a PE ratio of 4.44, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.36.

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $10.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.88 billion. United Continental had a return on equity of 29.16% and a net margin of 6.96%. United Continental’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that United Continental Holdings Inc will post 12.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on UAL. Deutsche Bank cut United Continental from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. BidaskClub downgraded United Continental from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup raised their price objective on United Continental from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of United Continental from $99.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of United Continental in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.92.

United Continental Profile

United Continental Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 1,329 aircraft.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for United Continental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Continental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.